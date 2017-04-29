Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 1.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 52,804 shares of the company traded hands. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $69.24 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.78) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,043,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dicerna-pharmaceuticals-inc-drna-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.