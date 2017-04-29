Diana Shipping (DSX) Receives News Impact Score of -0.13

News headlines about Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diana Shipping earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 36 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) opened at 3.99 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $322.20 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 131.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post ($1.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

