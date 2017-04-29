Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,795,584 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 5,164,053 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,624,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $206,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,784.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $203,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,146,685 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. 1,019,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The stock’s market cap is $9.00 billion. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

