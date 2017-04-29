Diageo plc (DEO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diageo plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diageo plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Diageo plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Diageo plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.43. 375,511 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

