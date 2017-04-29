DeVry Education Group (DV) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) have trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DeVry Education Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DeVry Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 837,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.07. DeVry Education Group has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. DeVry Education Group had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business earned $456.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. DeVry Education Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DeVry Education Group will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $122,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,667 shares of company stock valued at $547,372 in the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DeVry Education Group Company Profile

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

