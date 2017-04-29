Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 1,509,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,638,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 114,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,713,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after buying an additional 455,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,744,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 78,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,723,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

