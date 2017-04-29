Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 1,509,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-owens-illinois-inc-oi-2.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.