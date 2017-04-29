Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) traded down 5.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,948 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Avnet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company earned $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 250,133 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,724,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,790,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avnet by 455.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,623,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,674,000 after buying an additional 1,331,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

