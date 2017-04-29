Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded down 4.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 4,106,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

