Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have a $17.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $17.20. 378,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $402.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Del Frisco's Restaurant Group will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $20,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 17,195 shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $277,527.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,862.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

