Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stryker Co. (SYK)

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $137.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.15.
Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded up 0.74% during trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. 1,533,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. Stryker has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post $6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.
In other Stryker news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,011.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.
