Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,642,778 shares. Paypal Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.91. Paypal Holdings also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 27,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 3,787 put options.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings during the third quarter worth $4,281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 158.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 215,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 132,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

