Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Corning from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Corning from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.59% on Friday, reaching $28.85. 7,706,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.36. Corning has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 130,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $3,449,608.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,539 shares of company stock worth $14,666,355 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $759,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $265,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 171.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,124,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after buying an additional 8,290,981 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $50,858,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after buying an additional 2,037,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

