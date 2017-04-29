Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for CI Financial Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CI Financial Corp from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on CI Financial Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

In other CI Financial Corp news, Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.93, for a total value of C$1,346,500.00. Also, Director Jan Sampson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.32, for a total value of C$136,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,100.

CI Financial Corp Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

