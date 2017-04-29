Denny's Co. (DENN) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denny's Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Denny's Co. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 342,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Denny's Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $898.36 million, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm earned $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Denny's Co. had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts expect that Denny's Co. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny's Co. news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $544,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Co. Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

