Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) (TSE:DML) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denison Mines Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denison Mines Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.29.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) opened at 0.52 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $281.20 million. Denison Mines Corp has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

