Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Delphi Automotive PLC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Delphi Automotive PLC posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delphi Automotive PLC.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLPH shares. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

In related news, SVP Liam Butterworth sold 14,000 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $1,063,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,048,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allan J. Brazier sold 4,019 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $305,202.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 89.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 242.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded down 0.71% on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,896 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-45-per-share-updated.html.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.