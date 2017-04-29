Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) PT at $19.16

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.52.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Delek US Holdings news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $95,335.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $100,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at $662,712.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,634 shares of company stock worth $308,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,606 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Delek US Holdings has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. Delek US Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated downstream energy business focused on petroleum refining and the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company’s refining segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas (the Tyler refinery) and El Dorado, Arkansas (the El Dorado refinery).

