Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

News coverage about Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Del Taco Restaurants earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 160,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business earned $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

