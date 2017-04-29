Brokerages Set Debenhams Plc (DEB) PT at $55.50

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 53.79 ($0.69).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Debenhams Plc from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 46 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Tuesday.

In other Debenhams Plc news, insider Sergio Bucher bought 187,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £99,437.01 ($127,124.79).

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) traded down 0.19% on Monday, hitting GBX 51.20. 4,061,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Debenhams Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.85 and a 12 month high of GBX 79.80. The firm’s market cap is GBX 628.27 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

About Debenhams Plc

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

