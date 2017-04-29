DCC (DCCPF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC (NASDAQ:DCCPF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned DCC an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of DCC (NASDAQ:DCCPF) traded up 0.0000% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.4885. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8601. DCC has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

