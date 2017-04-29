DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) have trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DBV Technologies SA – earned a news impact score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Natixis upgraded shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) opened at 35.33 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.63 billion. DBV Technologies SA – has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

About DBV Technologies SA –

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

