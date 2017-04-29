Darden Restaurants (DRI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,641 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,445.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $8,162,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

