Dakota Plains Holdings (DAKP) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE:DAKP) has been trending negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dakota Plains Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Dakota Plains Holdings (NYSE:DAKP) opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Dakota Plains Holdings has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Dakota Plains Holdings Company Profile

Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc is an integrated midstream energy company. The Company is engaged in operating the Pioneer Terminal, with services that include outbound crude oil storage, logistics and rail transportation, and inbound fracturing (frac) sand logistics. The Company has two operating segments, which include the crude oil and frac sand transloading operations.

