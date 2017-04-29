Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Aegion Corp (AEGN) Cut by Analyst

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Aegion Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.70 million. Aegion Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Aegion Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded down 3.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,509 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.75. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

In related news, SVP Michael D. White sold 2,175 shares of Aegion Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $52,678.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,985.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aegion Corp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Aegion Corp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aegion Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Aegion Corp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Aegion Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Corp Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

