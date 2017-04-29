DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMRC. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. FIG Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) opened at 63.15 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s customer base is made up of business and personal banking relationships from the communities near the branch office locations. Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations.

