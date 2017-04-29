D.R. Horton (DHI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. D.R. Horton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 51 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,398 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $34.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $30,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $213,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $188,743.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,788.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,772 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

