CytoDyn Inc (CYDY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytoDyn Inc (NASDAQ:CYDY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CytoDyn an industry rank of 87 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of CytoDyn (NASDAQ:CYDY) traded up 0.43% on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 478,986 shares. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.49. The firm’s market cap is $86.69 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRO 140, belongs to a class of HIV therapies known as entry inhibitors that block HIV from entering into and infecting certain cells.

