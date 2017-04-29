Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Position Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $159,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 14.01 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm’s market cap is $4.59 billion.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $532 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently -20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

