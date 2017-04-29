Cynosure (CYNO) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News articles about Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cynosure earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) remained flat at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Cynosure has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $66.65.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. Cynosure had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cynosure’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cynosure will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYNO shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cynosure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cynosure in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cynosure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Cynosure Company Profile

Cynosure, Inc develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve women’s health.

