CyberAgent, Inc (CYGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc (NASDAQ:CYGIY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. CyberAgent’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given CyberAgent an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

CyberAgent (NASDAQ:CYGIY) traded down 3.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 44.60.

