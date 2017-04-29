CVS Health Corp (CVS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.46

News coverage about CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVS Health Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.61 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded CVS Health Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,391 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $7,714,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

