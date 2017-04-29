CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,036 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.74. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cvr-energy-inc-cvi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.