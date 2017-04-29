CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial Corp. in a research note issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CVB Financial Corp. had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm earned $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVBF. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial Corp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) opened at 21.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. CVB Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Guercio Stephen A. Del sold 3,000 shares of CVB Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $70,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,584,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 159,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 320,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

