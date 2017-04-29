Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. Cutera has set its FY17 guidance at $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cutera had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.65 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded down 1.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,710 shares. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 million, a P/E ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

In other Cutera news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Pardos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,784 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

