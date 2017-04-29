Jefferies Group Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) traded down 1.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 425,896 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $292.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $741,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,074,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,080.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

