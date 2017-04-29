Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) traded down 1.03% on Friday, reaching $94.39. 425,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $1,208,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $741,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

