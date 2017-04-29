Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Price

News articles about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a media sentiment score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) opened at 94.39 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm earned $292.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $1,208,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $741,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,936.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cullenfrost-bankers-cfr-getting-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.