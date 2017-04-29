Cubic Co. (CUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company earned $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.36 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) traded down 2.35% on Friday, reaching $51.90. 107,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.32 and a beta of 0.97. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53.

CUB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

