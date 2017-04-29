Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Cubic had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) traded down 2.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,544 shares. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.32 and a beta of 0.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/cubic-co-cub-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday-2.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

