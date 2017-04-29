Cubic Co. (CUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.36 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.29%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cubic to post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) opened at 51.90 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

