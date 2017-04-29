Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Crossamerica Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 556.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 429.8%.

Shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) traded up 0.04% on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.36. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.76 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

