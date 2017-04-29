Critical Outcome T (COTQF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Critical Outcome T (NASDAQ:COTQF) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Critical Outcome T’s earnings. Critical Outcome T also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Critical Outcome T will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Critical Outcome T.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Critical Outcome T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Critical Outcome T (NASDAQ:COTQF) traded up 0.000% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.287. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $42.81 million. Critical Outcome T has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.31.

