Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Stock Price

News articles about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earned a media sentiment score of -0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $161.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 160.19 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. The business earned $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

