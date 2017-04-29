Cree, Inc. (CREE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Williams Capital boosted their target price on Cree from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,861,509 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Cree has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.15 billion.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $341.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $221,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,990.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cree by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,843,130 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after buying an additional 1,212,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,662,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cree by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,811,409 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after buying an additional 329,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cree by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 871,806 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

