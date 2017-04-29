Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group AG earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 52 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) traded down 0.65% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,069 shares. The company’s market cap is $31.89 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group AG had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

