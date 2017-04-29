Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.54 million. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. to post $18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19.44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) traded down 1.29% on Friday, reaching $203.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,744 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $221.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $170.00 price target on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,371,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $39,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,479,673. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

