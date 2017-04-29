Creative Planning Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,239,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 74.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 1,856.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $4,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $389,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,311,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

