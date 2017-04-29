Cowen and Company Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK)

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report report published on Saturday. Cowen and Company currently has a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded down 3.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,449 shares. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post ($2.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

