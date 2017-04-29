Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Cowen and Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in a report published on Saturday. Cowen and Company currently has a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $187.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.33. 1,507,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $168.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Thomas W. Loewald sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $642,616.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $258,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,964 shares of company stock worth $9,215,579. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

